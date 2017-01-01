A Hong Kong teenager organizes protests and civil disobedience to resist mainland China’s increasing encroachment on the liberties of Hong Kong citizens. Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower credits: [Dir: Joe Piscatella/ Joshua 'Chi-Fung' Wong/ 79 min/ Documentary/ Libertarian Heroes, Resistance to Tyranny] In 1997, when the United Kingdom transferred ownership of Hong Kong … [Read more...]
Key Largo (1948)
A convicted mobster plots to return to his former glory by bringing back Prohibition, and the profitable criminal enterprises it spawned – but he will have to get past a WWII veteran to do it. Key Largo credits: [Dir: John Huston/ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson, Lauren Bacall / 100 min/ Drama, Romance/ Legalize Drugs] “I bet you two or three years, we get … [Read more...]
Loving (2016)
A married interracial couple’s determination to reside in their home state of Virginia, in violation of Virginia laws against interracial marriage, leads to the legal overturning of all such laws in sixteen states. Based on a true story. Loving credits: [Dir: Jeff Nichols/ Ruth Negga, Joel Edgerton, Will Dalton/ 123 min/ Drama, Romance/ Government as Bigot, Sexual Liberty, … [Read more...]
Die Hard (1988)
When robbers seize hostages in an LA high-rise, an off-duty cop fights alone to save them, including among the hostages…his wife. Die Hard credits: [Dir: John McTiernan/ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia/ 131 min/ Action-Adventure, Thriller/ Individualism] Two lines in this film sum up its theme. When bad-guy Hans Gruber says to John McClane, the hero at the … [Read more...]
Snowden (2016)
When a National Security Agency (NSA) employee discovers the agency is routinely spying on American citizens, in violation of the US Constitution, he risks all to tell the American public. Based on a true story. Snowden credits: [Dir: Oliver Stone/ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo/ 134 min/ Biography, Drama, Thriller/ Search & Seizure, Working for … [Read more...]
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
#1 HIGHEST-GROSSING FILM OF 2016 When political pressure mounts for the Avengers to submit themselves to UN control, Captain America refuses, leading to a violent split among the superheroes. Captain America: Civil War credits: [Dir: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo/ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson/ 147 min/ Action-Adventure, Sci-Fi/ Individualism, … [Read more...]
Free State of Jones (2016)
A poor white farmer refuses to defend slave-owners, and leads an armed rebellion against the Confederacy. Based on a true story. Free State of Jones credits: [Dir: Gary Ross/ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mahershala Ali/ 139 min/ Action-Adventure, Biography/ Anti-Draft, Anti-War, Second Amendment] External Reviews of Free State of Jones "Libertarian ode to the … [Read more...]
Hacking Democracy (2006)
Are US elections being electronically hacked? The question is explored in...Hacking Democracy. [Dir: Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels/ 82 min/ Documentary/ Law & Liberty] External Reviews of Hacking Democracy "It is hard to imagine a documentary that is more important to the civic life of the nation — let alone one that is so compelling and ultimately … [Read more...]
Wild Palms (1993)
In the near future a wealthy senator combines politics, religion, and virtual reality to create a dangerous authoritarian cult hell-bent on world domination—opposed only by “libertarians.” [Dir: Peter Hewitt, Keith Gordon, Phil Joanou, Kathryn Bigelow/ James Belushi, Dana Delany, Robert Loggia, Kim Cattrall, Angie Dickinson/ 278 min/ SciFi-Fantasy, Drama/ Power Corrupts, … [Read more...]
The Experimenter (2015)
In 1961, Yale University researcher Stanely Milgram tests human willingness to obey to authority, with highly disturbing results...in The Experimenter. [Dir: Michael Almereyda/ John Palladino, Anthony Edwards, Jim Gaffigan/ 98 min/ Drama, Biography/ Working for government, Democide, Government as torturer] External Reviews of The Experimenter "Smart and unsettling … [Read more...]