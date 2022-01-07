Things Are Weird. Is It Time To Watch Wild Palms?

For years, the most outrageous conspiracy theory that had any popularity was the claim that a corrupt cabal of pedophiles and pervs were somehow calling the shots behind the scenes, protected by governments. This was considered tin-hat stuff. Then the world learned that there actually was a pedophile island that half the world’s elite — politicians, businessmen, and princes — all attended, sometimes frequently. The island’s curiously well-connected owner, Jeffrey Epstein, was caught and “committed suicide” while under high security, and now odd things are going on with the Epstein/Maxwell investigation that suggest, shall we say, limited interest in revealing who was involved. All this is definitely weird.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have somehow morphed into Orwellian ministries of “truth,” forbidding even discussion by top scientists on issues related to a vaccine originally welcomed and now being forced on populations around the world.

Then there’s the whole business of the president of the United States being credibly charged with Russiagate, with every major media and government agency signing on, only for it to turn out that the whole thing was a hoax, and we’re supposed to believe none of those entities knew it?

And too we now have political protestors being held for over a year without trial, a violation of the Sixth Amendment, and yet nothing being done about it.

Of course, the list could go on. But the point is, things are feeling weird. A film for our times is Wild Palms, a good political conspiracy series with libertarians as heroes. Check out Wild Palms, available on YouTube and Netflix.

“Makes Twin Peaks look like Mayberry R.F.D.” –Variety

“You wanted something different? Here it is. And Wild Palms also happens to be terrific.”–NYT