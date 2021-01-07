Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

African-American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker creates and markets a line of hair care products designed for black women — and becomes America’s first female self-made millionaire. Based on a true story. [ Self Made credits: Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo/ 191 min/ Biography, Drama, History/ Creator As Hero/ 2020]
“Walker’s story is a vital American saga too long left untold, and Self Made relates it with the kind of fierce, spirited vitality that finally makes that fact thoroughly, thrillingly inarguable.”
“An inspiring story at a time when we need it, a warm-hearted shift of focus from the bad all the way to the good.”
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.