Titania McGrath is an hilarious parody woke leftist character created by comedian Andrew Doyle. ‘Titania’ largely speaks to the world through her twitter account, where she describes herself as “Activist. Healer. Radical intersectionalist poet. Selfless and brave. Buy my book.” Her book, Woke: A Guide to Social Justice, was published in 2019. Doyle has now created a live comedy show featuring Titania (played by Alice Marshall). Here’s a clip from the show, which is now on tour.

