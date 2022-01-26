Operation Hyacinth | Film

In communist Poland, a police officer tasked with arresting gay men gradually gains sympathy for them and begins to question the brutal system in which he has played so pitiless a role. [ Operation Hyacinth credits: Dir: Piotr Domalewski/ Tomasz Zietek, Hubert Milkowski, Marek Kalita/ 112 min/ Drama, Foreign/ Sexual Liberty, Government as Bigot, Anti-Socialism/ Poland/ 2021/ aka Hiacynt ]

External Reviews

“Operation Hyacinth has a streak of hopeless nihilism that’s characteristic of the finest noir. Ciastoń’s script, which won the Polish Film Festival’s Best Screenplay award, weaves a compelling and complex web of anger, suspense, and romance while simultaneously indicting the Hyacinth system and its participants.”

–RogerEbert.com



“The stale nicotine-stained misery of the normalcy pedalled as ‘lawful’ is bleak enough to make you root for the triumph of individuality.”

–The Pink Lens

How to See It

Netflix

Links

IMDB

Related Film: Improper Conduct

Book: iOperation Hyacinth: The Story of Forbidden Love