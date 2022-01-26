Operation Hyacinth | Film

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Operation Hyacinth

In communist Poland, a police officer tasked with arresting gay men gradually gains sympathy for them and begins to question the brutal system in which he has played so pitiless a role. [ Operation Hyacinth credits: Dir: Piotr Domalewski/ Tomasz Zietek, Hubert Milkowski, Marek Kalita/ 112 min/ Drama, Foreign/ Sexual Liberty, Government as Bigot, Anti-Socialism/ Poland/ 2021/ aka Hiacynt ]

Operation Hyacinth has a streak of hopeless nihilism that’s characteristic of the finest noir. Ciastoń’s script, which won the Polish Film Festival’s Best Screenplay award, weaves a compelling and complex web of anger, suspense, and romance while simultaneously indicting the Hyacinth system and its participants.”
The stale nicotine-stained misery of the normalcy pedalled as ‘lawful’ is bleak enough to make you root for the triumph of individuality.
Netflix
IMDB
Related Film: Improper Conduct
Book: iOperation Hyacinth: The Story of Forbidden Love

