The new Netflix All Quiet on the Western Front film is getting very good reviews, some comparing it to the acclaimed 1930 Best Picture version. Let’s hope they’re seeing it in Russia.

“A chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking.”

–The Playlist

“[Director] Berger proves here that All Quiet on the Western Front still packs a very loud punch.”

–Deadline

“A beautiful, horrifying new take on the classic anti-war story.”

–The Wrap