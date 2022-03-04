Ukraine War Underscores Right To Bear Arms

Joe Biden famously opined (in his confused way): “Well, the tree of liberty has not been watered with the blood of patriots…What’s happened is that there have never been, if you want to, think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.” Of course, that isn’t true. There is no combat situation more feared by even skilled soldiers than door-to-door fighting against an armed population. It’s easy to drop a bomb and wipe out a city, but if you want to preserve and own that city and its people, that’s a much more difficult proposition. Right now, heroic citizens of the Ukraine are reminding Putin of just that. As Admiral Yamamoto is alleged to have said “You cannot invade the mainland United States. There would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.”



A great documentary on the importance of private gun ownership and what can happen when only government has guns is Innocents Betrayed.