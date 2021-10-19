Netflix ‘Squid Game’ Features China’s Organ Harvesting

Per Legal Insurrection, “Netflix has a new hit series called Squid Game, a Korean production in which the plot involves hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for incredible wealth, but those who lose are killed. However, one of the series’ subplots has struck a nerve, as it is shining a spotlight on accusations that the Chinese Communist Party has set up an organ-harvesting racket worth a billion dollars annually. And while Squid Game is obviously fictitious and a pointed critique of modern life, one of the show’s side plots where human beings have their organs harvested and sold is very real. China’s Communist Party removes hearts, kidneys, livers and corneas from 100,000 dissidents and political prisoners every year, with a government-run ‘kill to order’ organ-trafficking network operating on a grand scale, human rights groups claim.” There are now four documentaries on this subject.

Related