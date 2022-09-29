Nancy Pelosi Visits The Statue Of Liberty

In this short video clip, Nancy Pelosi is seen visiting the Statue of Liberty, which is currently ailing and hospitalized from crushing levels of government meddling, spending and corruption.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.