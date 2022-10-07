Monty Python Communist Quiz Sketch

Live from Hollywood Bowl, the Monty Python comedy group envision a game show with contestants Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Che Guevara, and Mao Zedong. More on the history of these four here.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
Live from Hollywood Bowl, the Monty Python comedy group envision a game show with contestants Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Che Guevara, and Mao Zedong. More on the history of these four here.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.