Cockroach | Documentary

Pro-democracy demonstrators fight an epic battle to save liberty in Hong Kong, against a brutal and Orwellian mainland China. [ Cockroach credits: Dir: Ai Weiwei/ 93 min/ Documentary/ Resistance to Tyranny/ 2020]

External Reviews

Cockroach is a poignant tribute to the bravery and ingenuity of a citizenry on the front lines against China.”
–The Times Literary Supplement

“Dynamic and visually stunning.”
–The Guardian

“Any Westerner inclined to think he has enough to worry about within his own borders should remember Jimmy Lai’s warning from earlier in the film: If China won’t respect its own citizens’ rights today, what will constrain its ‘dictatorial values’ when it soon becomes the world’s greatest economic power?”
–Hollywood Reporter

How to See It

Online Video Search
Vimeo on Demand

Links

Official Homepage
IMDB
