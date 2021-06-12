Do Not Split | Short Film

This Academy-Award nominated short film offers a window into the heroic pro-democracy protests of besieged Hong Kongers, who continued to publicly challenge mainland Chinese authorities even when arrest and imprisonment was a near certainty. Per the film’s website, “Told from within the heart of the Hong Kong protests, Do Not Split begins in 2019 as a proposed bill allowing the Chinese government to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China escalated protests throughout Hong Kong. Unfolding across a year, Do Not Split captures the determination and sacrifices of the protesters, the government’s backlash, and the passage of the new Beijing-backed national security law.” Films such as this are now banned.

