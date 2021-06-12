Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Do Not Split | Short Film

This Academy-Award nominated short film offers a window into the heroic pro-democracy protests of besieged Hong Kongers, who continued to publicly challenge mainland Chinese authorities even when arrest and imprisonment was a near certainty. Per the film’s website, “Told from within the heart of the Hong Kong protests, Do Not Split begins in 2019 as a proposed bill allowing the Chinese government to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China escalated protests throughout Hong Kong. Unfolding across a year, Do Not Split captures the determination and sacrifices of the protesters, the government’s backlash, and the passage of the new Beijing-backed national security law.” Films such as this are now banned.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.