Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Days Before The Dawn | Short Film

Days Before the Dawn, an excellent short film by Trevor Klein, tells the history of Hong Kong’s fight to remain free following its handover to China. The film won the Audience Choice award at the 2021 Anthem Film Festival.

On June 9, 1898, China agreed to lease Hong Kong to Britain for 99 years. Anticipating the end of the lease, in 1984 British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang negotiated a plan for a smooth transition of power that would allow Hong Kong to remain a semi-autonomous region for a 50-year period after the lease ended. However, once in control, the Chinese reneged on the “one country, two systems” agreement, moving to communize the island and end its democratic system. To the eternal credit of the Hong Kong people, they did not take this lying down. Days Before the Dawn tells their story.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.