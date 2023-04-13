What Capture of the Media by DC Means For US

The Continental Congress substack has an excellent essay on culture and politics — When the Bad Guys Became the Good Guys — about Media’s switcheroo on attitudes about the Deep State. Agencies that were once feared as lurking dangers to the US are increasingly being treated as trustworthy.

“These days, when we watch the news, it’s those the same Government, military and intelligence officials… those who were once the ‘Big Bad’ villains in Bond movies, the Mission Impossible franchise and a million other thrillers from No Way Out to Predator to First Blood, who stare back at us from our TV screens and say ‘you can trust us, now… this time it’s different.’ Untrustworthy men and women like Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Vindman, Fauci, Walensky, Page and Strzok, are now given a platform and a sinecure by the same Media who used to recoil from such officials like vampires from garlic bread.”

