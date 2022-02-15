Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Klintonerdammerung: Actual Video Of Hillary’s Emails Being Destroyed

Special Prosecutor John Durham has filed a motion alleging that the Hillary Clinton campaign spied on Donald Trump and lied about it under oath. Per Legal Insurrection, “What is now clear is that the Clinton campaign, through its lawyers, masterminded the manipulation of the 2016 election and the anti-Trump resistance through false and fabricated accusations and purported documentation of Russia collusion.” This classic video clip seems timely. Klintonerdammerung, aka Twilight of the Clintons is based on the film Downfall.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.