Klintonerdammerung: Actual Video Of Hillary’s Emails Being Destroyed

Special Prosecutor John Durham has filed a motion alleging that the Hillary Clinton campaign spied on Donald Trump and lied about it under oath. Per Legal Insurrection, “What is now clear is that the Clinton campaign, through its lawyers, masterminded the manipulation of the 2016 election and the anti-Trump resistance through false and fabricated accusations and purported documentation of Russia collusion.” This classic video clip seems timely. Klintonerdammerung, aka Twilight of the Clintons is based on the film Downfall.

Related