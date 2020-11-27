Science: Politicians Must Do Your Wife To Stop COVID

“Science” has been remarkably flexible and supportive of government edicts during this year of COVID-19. Back in March, when masks were in short supply, Science said don’t use masks because they don’t help anyway. Then later when there was more supply, Science said oh wait masks do help. For politicians who like lockdowns, we now have Science that says lockdowns work, and for politicians who don’t like lockdowns we have Science that says they lockdowns don’t work. Science told us that Trump rallies caused tens of thousands of COVID infections, whereas BLM rallies/riots did not.

In this clip, comedian Ryan Long reveals that Science now says Governors must bang your wife while you watch helplessly in order to stop the spread of COVID. The main thing to remember is surrender your own judgment and trust the Science.

Likewise, Dr. Gideon Micropenis (Andrew Lawrence) reminds university students that it’s important to cooperate in lockdowns.

Comedian J.P. Sears concurs…