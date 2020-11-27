Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Science: Politicians Must Do Your Wife To Stop COVID

“Science” has been remarkably flexible and supportive of government edicts during this year of COVID-19. Back in March, when masks were in short supply, Science said don’t use masks because they don’t help anyway. Then later when there was more supply, Science said oh wait masks do help. For politicians who like lockdowns, we now have Science that says lockdowns work, and for politicians who don’t like lockdowns we have Science that says they lockdowns don’t work. Science told us that Trump rallies caused tens of thousands of COVID infections, whereas BLM rallies/riots did not.

In this clip, comedian Ryan Long reveals that Science now says Governors must bang your wife while you watch helplessly in order to stop the spread of COVID. The main thing to remember is surrender your own judgment and trust the Science.

Likewise, Dr. Gideon Micropenis (Andrew Lawrence) reminds university students that it’s important to cooperate in lockdowns.

Comedian J.P. Sears concurs…

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.