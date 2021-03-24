Dark State | Film

Does it seem to you like a lot of odd political things have been happening lately? The new film Dark State taps into that public concern.

There was the little revelation that Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile paradise was regularly visited by many top officials including former president Bill Clinton, Hollywood moguls, and captains of industry some of whom may have been compromised while they were there — and to what purpose by whom? But then Epstein committed suicide under suspicious circumstances before he could be questioned.

There was the 4-year “investigation” of President Trump, which turned out to be a witch hunt based on a fake dossier provided by the intelligence agencies and supported by forged transcripts.

Then there’s the little matter of doubts about the latest US election, and the wildly disproportionate imprisonment of people who entered the Capitol. Etc.

I haven’t seen Dark State yet, and it doesn’t seem to be available on streaming or DVD at the moment, but I gather that it connects some of these dots and weaves them together into a globalist plot to establish world government. The trailer below looks interesting.

Summary: An investigative reporter stumbles across a globalist conspiracy pursuing one-world government. [ Dark State credits: Dir: Tracy Lucca/ Nicholas Baroudi, Melissa Connell, Antoni Corone/ 93 min/ Drama, Thriller/ Themes/ 2021]

“Dark State is a film with something interesting to say about the world around us and questions who is really in charge.”

–Film Threat

