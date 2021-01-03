Voter Fraud 2020: The Complete List

There is “no voter fraud,” so we are told. Here are multiple examples and related links.
- PA | Statewide Vote Totals Literally Don’t Add Up: More Votes Recorded Than Voters
- GA | Tech Expert Shocks Pols By Hacking Into Voting System LIVE DURING HEARING
- GA | Same Expert, Inventor Of Bar Code, Says Ballot Bar Codes Used In GA Suspicious
Americans Not Fooled: Half Believe Election Stolen, Even A Third of Democrats
- US | Whoa: Nearly a Third of Democrats Believe the Election Was Stolen From Trump
- US | SHOCK POLL: Only 56% Say Biden Is Their President
Why Do So Many Think Election Stolen? First, The Circumstantial Evidence
- US | Why Does Biden Have So Many More Votes Than Democrats Senators Only In Swing States?
- US | Pollster: Curious That Biden Underperformed Hillary In Every City Except These Four
- US | Five Reasons Why Biden Win Defies Historical Odds
- US | Statistical Challenge: What You Have to Believe In Order to Believe Biden Actually Won
- US | If You Wanted to Rig an Election, What Would You Do? Just What Was Done
- US | Dept. Of Justice Statistical Study: Massive Fraud Likely In PA, GA
- WI | Voter Participation of 88% Wildly Unprecedented, Statistically Unlikely
- WI | UNLIKELY: Five Milwaukee Wards Report 89% Turnout, Many Wards Vote 97%+ For Biden
- WI | Analysis: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Defies Probability
- PA | Coincidence: 25,000 Nursing Home Patients in PA Requested Absentee Ballots AT SAME TIME
- NV | Authorities Stymie Any Attempt To Gather Voter Fraud Evidence. Why?
Experts Have Warned For Years US Voting Systems Highly Vulnerable To Fraud
- GA | PBS NEWS WARNED Before Election That GA Voting Was Highly Vulnerable to Fraud
- US | Voting system used in MI, GA, turned down THREE TIMES by TX due to vulnerability to fraud
- OR | Oregon Elections Director FIRED After Warning Public About Vulnerable Voting Software
- US | Flashback: In 2019, Three Democrat Senators Warned Voting Machines Were Faulty
- US | Symantec: We Bought Two Voting Machines Online and Easily Hacked Them, Here’s How
- US | USA Today: Experts Have Long Warned US Voting Machines Vulnerable to Fraud
- US | 2019 NBC: Voting Machine Parts Made in China, No Security Controls
- US | Fraud Friendly: Dominion Software “Allows Staff to Adjust Tally” (Their Words)
- US | Flashback: In 2007, Biden Said Only Paper Ballots Are Safe, Doubted Election Integrity
So When System Kept “Glitching” For Biden, That Seemed Suspicious
- MI | Computer ‘Glitch’ Gives 6,000 Trump Votes to Biden
- MI | Computer ‘Glitch’ Gives 138,000 Vote to Biden, Detected By Alert Twitter User
- GA | Pro-Biden ‘Bug’ Suspected in GA Vote Counting Software, Biden Got +20K Jump
- GA | Tech Expert Says Ballot Bar Codes Used In GA Suspicious, May Be Source Of Fraud
- US | Dominion Voting Systems Software That ‘Glitched’ (For Biden) in MI, GA, Used In 28 States
All The More Suspicious Because Of Democrat Connection To Voting Software
- US | DEMOCRAT OWNED: 96% Of Dominion Voting Systems Political Donations Went To Democrats
- US | Wikipedia: Board Chairman of Smartmatic Voting Systems on Biden Transition Team
- MI | Conflict of Interest? Dominion Voting Manager Now Democrat Mayor In Michigan
- TX | Very Red TX County Goes Blue After Hiring Voting Software Exec as Elections Manager
- US | Dominion Voting Systems Reassures Public Election Fair — Then Refuses Scrutiny
- MI | WIN: MI Court Orders Release of Damning Report on Dominion Voting Machines
Even Manual Counting Was Suspicious–Errors Overwhelmingly Favored Biden
- GA | Report: GA Auditor Finds 9,626 Vote Count “ERROR” For Biden
- GA | Recount “Finds” 2,600 Mostly Trump Ballots That Election Workers “Forgot” to Upload
- GA | Recount “Finds” ANOTHER Memory Card With Mostly Trump Votes They “Forgot” to Upload
- GA | Recount “Finds” YET ANOTHER Memory Card With Mostly Trump Votes They “Forgot” About
- GA | Dekalb County Elections Manager FIRED For “Blatant Disregard of Processes”
- GA | Floyd County Elections Manager FIRED For “Failing to Count” Thousands of Ballots
- GA | EVEN AUDIT IN QUESTION: GA Recount Auditor Witnesses Miscounting In Biden’s Favor
- GA | Governor Calls for Signature Audit on Ballot Envelopes
And How Was It That Overnight Suddenly So Many Biden Votes Appeared?
- MI | Lawsuit: Tens of Thousands of Unsecured Ballots, All for Democrats, Delivered At 4:30AM
- MI | Witness: Detroit Ballot Tabulators Entered Names of Non-Voters Into Count
- GA | Video: GA Poll Watchers Told To Leave, Workers Add In Suitcases of “Votes”
- GA | Experienced Poll Worker Finds Highly Unusual “Pristine” Batch of Ballots, 98% For Biden
- GA | ANOTHER POLL WORKER Finds Pristine Batch of Ballots, 90% For Biden
- PA | Buffalo Chronicle: Local Mob Boss May Have Been Paid to Manufacture Votes
- NV | Whistleblower Signs Affadavit Alleging Blank Ballots Filled Out in Biden Campaign Van
- WI | Milwaukee Elections Head Briefly Lost Flash Drive With 169,000 Votes On It
Reports Also Indicated Huge Numbers Of Illegitimate Votes Were Added In
- NV | BOMBSHELL AUDIT: 3% Of Votes Counted NOT VOTED By Named Individuals
- NV | At Least 2,400 Californians Voted in Nevada Election
- AZ | Data Analyst: As Many As 306,000 Fake Votes in AZ Election
- GA | Stacey Adams Group Investigated For Registering Dead, Out-of-State Voters
- GA | Not Legit: Thousands of Voter Registrations Turn Out To Be Non-Residential Addresses
- CA | Pair Charged With Submitting EIGHT THOUSAND Fraudulent Voter Registration Applications
- NV | Sketchy: 13,000 Last-Minute Voter Registrations Have False, Incomplete Info
In Some Places Even Dead Voted In Large Numbers
- PA | Watchdog Finds 21,000 Dead Registrants on PA Voter Rolls in Final Weeks of Election
- PA | 840 Philadelphia Dead Mysteriously Voted From Beyond the Grave
- MI | Lawsuit: 10,000 Dead Turned In Mail-in Ballots To Vote In Michigan
And Legitimate Votes Were Taken Out
- PA | Military Ballots Mostly For Trump Found in Trash in PA, Unknown How Many Discarded
- PA | More Ballots Found In Trash, Procedures Don’t Allow Even Spoiled Ballots To Be Tossed
- AZ | Poll Workers Gave Voters a Sharpie to Vote and Then Threw Out Their Ballots, Lawsuit Claims
Then There Was The Pattern Of Illegally “Fixing” Ballots
- MI | Michigan Poll Watcher Witnessed Ballots Being Back-Dated
- WI | Wisconsin Election Clerks May Have Illegally Altered Thousands of Ballots
- WI | Clerks May Have Unlawfully Altered Thousands Of Ballots On Advice By Officials
- NV | Whistleblower Says He Witnessed Processing Of Illegitimate Votes
- GA | Democrats Going Door-to-Door Fixing Flawed Democrat Ballots, Not Republican Ballots
Voters Were Also Coached to Vote for Biden, And Votes Purchased
- MI | Two Detroit Elections Workers Sign Sworn Statements: Widespread Cheating, Voter-Coaching
- MI | Detroit Election Worker: “I Directly Observed Employees Coaching Voters to Choose Biden”
- NV | Biden Campaign Supporters Offered Native Americans Cash, Jewelry for Votes
- MN | Video: Minnesota Ballot Harvester Filmed Allegedly Buying Votes
- TX | Limestone County Social Worker Charged With 134 Counts of Voter Fraud
- TX | Video: Paid Ballot Harvester Recorded Allegedly Bribing Voters
All This Might Have Been Stopped, But Democrat Officials Ejected Observers
- PA | Philadelphia Poll Watcher: “We Were Kept Away From Everything”
- PA | Sheriff Refuses To Enforce Court Order Allowing Observers
- MI | Multiple Michigan Poll Watchers Witness Fraud, Get Ejected
- GA | Fulton County GA Told Observers to Leave, Continued to Count Ballots in Secret
And What Happened When Republicans Objected? They Were Threatened
- MI | GOP Members Of Detroit Certification Board First Refuse to Certify, Then Cave Under Pressure
- MI | Democrat Made Veiled Threat At Children of GOP Members, Doxed Children
- MI | FOUND THEIR COURAGE: Board Members Rescind Votes, Sign Affadavits Revealing Threats
- MI | Video: Board Member Says Threats Included Doxing Her and Inviting “Public” to Go to Her Home
- Democrat Threat: Making A List of All Who Complain About Voter Fraud
- AOC Wants List of Trump “Sycophants” Who Talk About Fraud
- Secret Blacklist Launched to Punish Trump Supporters
It Almost Seems That Blue States Were Trying To Make Fraud Easy
- PA | Unprecedented: PA Supreme Court Rules Signatures Don’t Need to Match Those on Record
- US | Awkward: In 2008 Obama Said Mail-In Ballots Need Signature Verification
- PA | State Concedes It “Provided Incorrect Information” To Federal Govt About Inactive Voter Counts
- PA | How PA Officials Opened the Door For Cheating: 5 Irregularities
- PA | UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Court Rules (Too Late) State Lacked Authority to Change ID Deadline
- PA | UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Court Rules (Too Late) Mail-In Balloting Likely Violated Law
- WI | WIN (But Too Late): WI Supreme Court Rules Easy Absentee Ballot Distribution Illegal
- MN | How Minnesota Law Facilitates Voter Fraud
- CA | UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Court Rules (Too Late) Mail-In Balloting Order An Abuse of Power
- NV | Paper Ballots Fail Security Test: 8 Out of 9 Fake Signatures Went Undetected
- GA | MORE FRAUD: SPLC Promoting Fraud-Prone Ballot Boxes in Coming Senate Race
- US | New Judicial Watch Study Shows 353 Counties Have More Registered Voters Than Eligible
- US | Lawyer Behind Mail-In Voting Scheme Also Behind Russian Dossier Hoax
Culture Of Corruption: Democrats Have A Pattern Of Using Voter Fraud
- PA | GUILTY: Former Philadelphia Judge Of Elections Pleads Guilty To Past Election Fraud
- PA | GUILTY: In 1994, Democrats Caught Using Paper Ballots To Steal PA Senate Seat
- PA | Honor Among Thieves: Dem Lt. Gov Wants Quick Pardon For Election Fraudster
- GA | OPEN CORRUPTION: Those Just Caught Double-Voting Will *Not* Be Prosecuted
- TX | ARRESTED: Biden 2020 Campaign Operative Arrested for Mail-In Ballot Fraud
- WI | Democrat Vote Fraud Has Been Rampant In Milwaukee For DECADES
Even The USPS Seems To Have Been Working Against Trump
- US | MORE POSTAL WORKERS Testify Postal Service Worked Against Trump
- PA | Video: ANOTHER Postal Worker Told to Deliver Biden Mail, Not Trump Mail
- MI | Video: Michigan Postal Worker Overheard Superiors Talking About Back-Dating Ballots
- MI | Video: 2nd Michigan Postal Worker Confirms Ballots Being Illegally Back-Dated
- MI | Video: Federal Investigators Intimidate Postal Worker, Put Him on UNPAID Leave
- MI | The Washington Post Lied: Postal Whistleblower Says “I DID NOT RECANT”
Big Tech Doesn’t Want You To Discuss This Or Share This Link
- GoFundMe Blocks Project to Verify Vote-Count Process
- Twitter Censors Discussion of Election Irregularities
- Twitter Blocks Sharing Of Sworn Voter Fraud Affidavits
- Facebook Shuts Down Massive ‘Stop the Steal’ Election Integrity Group
Remember, Google Made It Its Mission To Shift The Vote
- Video Flashback to 2016: Google Execs Recorded Plotting to Stop Trump Reelection
- Video: Google Exec Reveals Plan to Prevent Trump Reelection in Hidden Cam Video
- Video: Google Program Manager Says Google “Playing God” With Election
- US | Search Engine Expert: Google Bias May Have Shifted Six Million Votes
- Google Sent Liberals, Not Conservatives, a Reminder to Vote
Don’t Believe Any Of This? Just Listen To This Guy
Additional Related Links
- US | Law Firm Abandons Trump After Staff Get Doxxed, Harassed By Leftist Mobs
- Video: Trump Team Presents Powerful, Emotional Case Detailing Election Fraud
- Citizenfour Journalist: Lack of Integrity In US Elections A National Disgrace
- US | Comedian JP Sears Offers Humorous Commentary: Media Setting Us Up For Civil War
- BBC: How to Spot Vote Rigging, Election Fraud
- Political Insider Confesses to Voter Fraud: I Was a Master At It, How I Did It
- Video: NH Sits On Voter Fraud Case For 8 Months, Forced to Act By Project Veritas
- US | Did You Witness Fraud or Have Other Evidence of Fraud? Submit It Here
- US | Also Sent Tips to Project Veritas, Their Mission Is Citizen Empowerment