Voter Fraud 2020: The Complete List

There is “no voter fraud,” so we are told. Here are multiple examples and related links.

h/t Instapundit, Ace Of Spades, PJMedia, Project Veritas, Breitbart, Battleswarm, Gateway Pundit

Americans Not Fooled: Half Believe Election Stolen, Even A Third of Democrats

Why Do So Many Think Election Stolen? First, The Circumstantial Evidence

Experts Have Warned For Years US Voting Systems Highly Vulnerable To Fraud

So When System Kept “Glitching” For Biden, That Seemed Suspicious



All The More Suspicious Because Of Democrat Connection To Voting Software

Even Manual Counting Was Suspicious–Errors Overwhelmingly Favored Biden



And How Was It That Overnight Suddenly So Many Biden Votes Appeared?

Reports Also Indicated Huge Numbers Of Illegitimate Votes Were Added In



In Some Places Even Dead Voted In Large Numbers

And Legitimate Votes Were Taken Out

Then There Was The Pattern Of Illegally “Fixing” Ballots

Voters Were Also Coached to Vote for Biden, And Votes Purchased

All This Might Have Been Stopped, But Democrat Officials Ejected Observers



And What Happened When Republicans Objected? They Were Threatened



It Almost Seems That Blue States Were Trying To Make Fraud Easy

Culture Of Corruption: Democrats Have A Pattern Of Using Voter Fraud

Even The USPS Seems To Have Been Working Against Trump

Big Tech Doesn’t Want You To Discuss This Or Share This Link

Remember, Google Made It Its Mission To Shift The Vote

Don’t Believe Any Of This? Just Listen To This Guy



