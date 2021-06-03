Better Left Unsaid | Documentary

A critical look at the social justice movement and its drift into anti-liberal and often violent extremism. [ Better Left Unsaid credits: Dir: Desh Amila, Curt Jaimungal/ Daniel Bonevac, Noam Chomsky, Janice Fiamengo/ 91 min/ Documentary/ Themes/ 2021]

“Better Left Unsaid charts the social justice movement’s descent into censorship and cancel culture. Its objective, according to the filmmakers, is to explore ‘the ideological line between the extreme left and the moderate left’—but it does far more than that. Curt Jaimungal and Desh Amila’s film takes a long, uncompromising look at the social justice movement, highlighting its faulty logic and tracking its philosophical origins. Given that the film covers so much ground, the fact that it comes in at only around 90 minutes is impressive—and what is more it is enjoyable.”

–Aero Magazine



“All in all, there’s a lot to take in here but even if you only take away a few key points, it’s well worth your time.”

–FilmInk

