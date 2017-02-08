Libertarian Five Star Short Films | v.4

This short film collection (volume 4) features eight of the most entertaining and powerful short films, music videos, and parodies on libertarian subjects.

More…

Top Short Films v.4 — You are here.

The Onion: Should The Government Stop Dumping Money Into A Giant Hole?

It’s one of the great economic questions of our time. Does dumping money into a giant hole create jobs and stimulate the economy, or is it simply a waste? [2 min]

Topics: Econ 101, Incompetent Government

Passion for Liberty

Passion for Liberty, a one-minute film by John Russell, is one of the winners of the Libertarianism.org 2016 Video Contest. [1 min]

Topics: Libertarianism 101

The Disposable Life of a 20 Year-Old Confidential Informant

This powerful Reason investigation of the death of a young college student — who had been blackmailed by police into being an undercover drug war informant — won the Southern California Journalism Award and led to a 60-minutes report. [9 min]

Topics: Legalize Drugs

Do Not Go Gentle

A tribute to medical researchers and the medical research industry. Nice “creator-as-hero” clip. [2 min]

Topics: Creator-as-Hero

Classic Thatcher: Socialists Hate Freedom

Thatcher slams the Labor Party for taking choices away from ordinary people. [2 min]

Topics: Anti-Socialism

Max Justice Episode 1: ISIS

Libertarian hero Max Justice takes on ISIS. More Max Justice episodes here. [3 min]

Topics: Libertarian Heroes

Remy: Imagine (There’s No YouTube)

Remy responds to an attempt by the Obama administration to remove a controversial video from YouTube. [3 min]

Topics: Freedom of Speech

Daffy Duck for President

Daffy Duck learns about the Constitution’s separation of powers. [4 min]

Topics: Law & Liberty

Want more short films?

More Libertarian Films

Documentaries

Films & Movies

Short xFilms