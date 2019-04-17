Hymn To Statism: Where There’s A Whip, There’s A Way

Here’s the perfect song for statist advocates of force as a way of life. It’s the implicit anthem for anyone who says “we have to have [proposed new program], just implement it and we’ll figure out how to pay for it afterward.” The perfect case in point: when asked how she would pay for her “Medicare for all” plan, Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied “just pay for it.” No need to think about details — taxpayers will just be forced to pay for it. It’s the song for people who think that the War on Drugs will work if we just keep going at it — we just need to use more force, to imprison more people. It was Mao’s song when he collectivized the farms and ordered production quotas to be filled under threat of death. After all, where there’s a whip, there’s a way.

