Hymn To Statism: Where There’s A Whip, There’s A Way

Here’s the perfect song for statist advocates of force as a way of life. It’s the implicit anthem for anyone who says “we have to have [proposed new program], just implement it and we’ll figure out how to pay for it afterward.” The perfect case in point: when asked how she would pay for her “Medicare for all” plan, Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied “just pay for it.” No need to think about details — taxpayers will just be forced to pay for it. It’s the song for people who think that the War on Drugs will work if we just keep going at it — we just need to use more force, to imprison more people. It was Mao’s song when he collectivized the farms and ordered production quotas to be filled under threat of death. After all, where there’s a whip, there’s a way.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.