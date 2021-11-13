Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Price Controls Illustrated In Nine Short Films

Tagged: ,

A journalist in Venezuela encounters the real life effects of price controls, and documents in a day’s shopping what it’s like to buy eight common goods when the State dictates prices. [3 min]

“We used to produce rice and we had excellent coffee; now we produce nothing. With the situation here people abandoned the fields…”
–The Guardian: Venezuela food shortages: ‘No one can explain why a rich country has no food’

The post-WWII German economic miracle takes off, when economist Ludwig Erhard is put in charge of the economy and removes Allied-imposed controls on prices in defiance of the occupying Allied commanders.  [4 min]

This Khan Academy AP Microeconomics video explains how price floors and ceilings interfere with the normal workings of free trade, resulting in shortages and surpluses.  [8 min]

Milton Friedman explains why price controls don’t work as cure for inflation.  [2 min]

Journalist John Stossel demonstrates how rent control creates housing shortages and ultimately drive rents higher.  [5 min]

Is price gouging immoral? This animated short examines the question.  [2 min]

How the battle at Valley Forge was undermined by price controls, and the lesson that was learned from it.  [2 min]

How government attempts control prices lost the city of Antwerp to the Spanish in 1585.  [2 min]

Tom Riddle Asks Professor Slughorn about price controls.  [1 min]

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.