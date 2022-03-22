Will Of The People: Tim Pool Song Rocks

Who knew Tim Pool could also write music and perform as well? In this excellent song by him — Will of the People — he calls out the arrogance of those who try to justify political violence, and responds to them with this bit of wisdom put to tune: violence begets violence. It doesn’t change anyone’s mind but fuels the cycle. [Hey, Antifa, call your office.] The music video has so far scored 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Out on the march in the morning, he called his soldiers down

To take aim at the traitors to gun those rebels down

Now they face the consequences they held themselves above

“This is the will of the people,” he said

“I wish I could spare them, make them see the path

Tempting as that sounds, I’ll have to pass

I know what’s needed for the good of my people

To save them”

Out in the dark, without warning, he raised his fist above

Led a cry to his people to tear those statues down

Now they face the consequences they held themselves above

“This is the will of the people,” he said

“I wish I could spare them, make them see the path

Tempting as that sounds, I’ll have to pass

I know what’s needed for the good of my people

To save them”

Drop your arms and march for them

Turn against the wall and bow your head

Speak your last words, let them be said

Out on the march in the morning, he called his comrades down

To take aim at the traitors to gun those fascists down

Now they’ll face the consequences they held themselves above

“This is the will of the people,” he said

“I wish I could find it, the way to restore peace

Blessed were those days we held in vain

I’d give it all for a chance at redemption

As the cycle turns again”

You’ve seen it before, now you’ll see it begin

You’ve seen the changes and the blood pooling

If you think it ends here, think again.