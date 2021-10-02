Who Knows What They Will Tax Next | Short Film

This clever short French film, Qui Sait Ce Qu’ils Taxeront Ensuite? (Who Knows What They Will Tax Next ), mocks the relentless spread of taxation to more and more things that people do. It’s apparently an international phenomenon.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.