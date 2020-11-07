Voter Fraud 2020 Edition: A Running List

There is “no voter fraud,” so we are told. Here are multiple examples and related links.
Latest: Second Heroic Postman Whistleblower Comes Forward
Voter Fraud Links
- Watchdog Finds 21,000 Dead Registrants on PA Voter Rolls in Final Weeks of Election
- PA Sheriff Refuses To Enforce Court Order Allowing Observers
- 840 Philadelphia Dead Mysteriously Voted From Beyond the Grave
- Philadelphia Poll Watcher: “We Were Kept Away From Everything”
- How PA Officials Opened the Door For Cheating: 5 Irregularities
- Military Ballots Mostly For Trump Found in Trash in PA, Unknown How Many Discarded
- Unprecedented: PA Supreme Court Rules Signatures Don’t Need to Match Those on Record
- Michigan Computer ‘Glitches’ Give 6,000 Trump Votes to Biden
- Michigan Computer ‘Glitch Gives 138,000 Vote to Biden, Detected By Alert Twitter User
- Software That Repeatedly “Glitched” (Always For Biden) in MI, GA, Used In 28 States
- Witness: Detroit Ballot Tabulators Entered Names of Non-Voters Into Count
- Michigan Legislature Launches Probe Into Election Integrity
- Video: Michigan Postal Worker Told By Superiors to Illegally Back-Date Ballots
- Video: 2nd Michigan Postal Worker Confirms Ballots Being Illegally Back-Dated
- Michigan Poll Watcher Witnessed Ballots Being Back-Dated
- Multiple Michigan Poll Watchers Witness Fraud, Get Ejected
- Fulton County GA Told Observers to Leave, Continued to Count Ballots in Secret
- GA Democrats Going Door-to-Door Fixing Flawed Democrat Ballots, Not Republican Ballots
- How Minnesota Law Facilitates Voter Fraud
- Video: Minnesota Ballot Harvester Filmed Allegedly Buying Votes
- Analysis: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Defies Probability
- Wisconsin Election Clerks May Have Illegally Altered Thousands of Ballots
- AZ Poll Workers Gave Voters a Sharpie to Vote and Then Threw Out Their Ballots, Lawsuit Claims
- 3,000 Cases of Voter Fraud Being Investigated in Nevada
- Nevada Whistleblower Says He Witnessed Processing Of Illegitimate Votes
- Video: Paid Ballot Harvester Recorded Allegedly Bribing Voters in TX
But Better Not Talk About It
- Democrat Threat: Making A List of All Who Complain About Voter Fraud
- AOC Wants List of Trump “Sycophants” Who Talk About Fraud
- Twitter Censors Discussion of Election Irregularities
- Facebook Shuts Down Massive ‘Stop the Steal’ Election Integrity Group
What Does Google Not Want You To Know?
- Video: Google Program Manager Says Google “Playing God” With Election
- Video Flashback to 2016: Google Execs Recorded Plotting to Stop Trump Reelection
- Video: Google Exec Reveals Plan to Prevent Trump Reelection in Hidden Cam Video
Additional Related Links
- Lawyer Behind Mail-In Voting Scheme Also Behind Russian Dossier Hoax
- Citizenfour Journalist: Lack of Integrity In US Elections A National Disgrace
- BBC: How to Spot Vote Rigging, Election Fraud
- Video: NH Sits On Voter Fraud Case For 8 Months, Forced to Act By Project Veritas