Uncle Sugar: Music Video Mocks Covid Cash

The latest Remy music video, Uncle Sugar, mocks government vote buying — ahem, excuse me — cash giveaways for Covid distress. As it turns out, much of the US government’s $5.7 trilliion spent for Covid relief ended up being siphoned off by fraudsters because Congress didn’t make provisions in the spending to prevent that eventuality. How much was wasted or stolen? No one knows because there was no detailed accounting or follow-up. It may be that as much as half of pandemic employment relief was stolen. And all that was borrowed money.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.