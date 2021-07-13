They Say It Can’t Be Done | Documentary

Entrepreneurs offering a wealth of technological advancement say the main obstacle to such progress isn’t capital or technological limitations but heavy-handed — and often wrong-headed — government regulation. [ They Say It Can’t Be Done credits: Dir: Michael Ozias/ Gregory McNeal/ 81 min/ Documentary/ Anti-Regulation, Econ 101/ 2019]

External Reviews

“A fascinating new documentary that just might renew your faith in human ingenuity.”

–Alliance of Women Film Journalists



“So, is regulation good or bad? They Say It Can’t Be Done will make you think about this in all kinds of new ways.”

–Movie, Music, Tech

How to See It

Amazon (DVD)

Online Video Search

Links

Official Homepage

IMDB

Cato Institute Discussion of Film



“They Say It Can’t Be Done is a documentary that explores how innovation can solve some of the world’s greatest problems and promote human progress. The film tracks four companies on the cutting edge of technological innovations that could help to protect the seas from pollution, solve hunger, eliminate organ transplant waitlists, and reduce atmospheric carbon emissions.

The documentary also explores how, in the fast‐​paced world of technological development, well‐​intentioned regulations can inadvertently hamper beneficial discoveries. Each company in the film has the potential to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges, but all face a common roadblock: a restrictive bureaucracy impeding their pathways to success. To unleash the full potential of human innovation, is it time for us to imagine new regulatory approaches?

Directed by award‐​winning filmmaker Michael Ozias and produced by Andrea Fuller and Patrick Reasonover, They Say It Can’t Be Done shows how entrepreneurs are advancing technological solutions in areas as diverse as aquaculture, 3D printed human organs, cultured meat, and carbon capture.”

–Cato Institute

