How do socialists reply to the long-recorded failure of socialism all over the globe? With a pat and prepared answer: that wasn’t real socialism. In other words, whatever example you give of socialist failure — Russia, China, East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Romania, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Albania, Afghanistan, Angola, Benin, the Congo, Ethiopia, Grenada, Kampuchea, Mongolia, Mozambique, Somalia, Vietnam, North Korea, Laos, Cuba, Venezuela — were not organized or managed correctly. Philosopher Jordan Peterson torches this excuse for socialism’s failures in one brilliant minute in this short clip.
h/t Babylon Bee
That Wasn’t Real Socialism Claim Torched In One Minute
