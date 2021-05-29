Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

That Wasn’t Real Socialism Claim Torched In One Minute

How do socialists reply to the long-recorded failure of socialism all over the globe? With a pat and prepared answer: that wasn’t real socialism. In other words, whatever example you give of socialist failure — Russia, China, East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Romania, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Albania, Afghanistan, Angola, Benin, the Congo, Ethiopia, Grenada, Kampuchea, Mongolia, Mozambique, Somalia, Vietnam, North Korea, Laos, Cuba, Venezuela — were not organized or managed correctly. Philosopher Jordan Peterson torches this excuse for socialism’s failures in one brilliant minute in this short clip.
h/t Babylon Bee

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.