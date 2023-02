A lot of data has been coming in since the Covid pandemic was at it’s peak, and it now appears that the much condemned anti-lockdown policy of Sweden was the right response — nearly every other developed country was wrong. As John Stossel explains in this short video, not only did Sweden have among the lowest levels of excess deaths, lower even than its neighboring countries, it didn’t wreck its economy or destroy the education of its young, unlike, say…the US and the rest of Europe.

