Sound Of Freedom | Film

Per the Borgen Project, “The Sound of Freedom is an upcoming thriller directed by Alejandro Monteverde, based on the true story of former CIA agent Tim Ballard, who left the CIA to combat child sex trafficking. Jim Caviezel will be playing the role of Ballard…Timothy Ballard is the founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad. The former CIA agent spent 10 years working on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He also worked for the U.S. Child Sex Tourism Jump Team as an undercover operative. Ballard worked undercover in the U.S. and in many foreign countries, where he was able to rescue numerous children from sex slavery and bring traffickers to justice. In 2013, Ballard left his job to start Operation Underground Railroad.”

The film is expected to be released in 2021.

“Tim Ballard, a former US Homeland Security agent, quits his job to fight the enslavement of children by sex traffickers and the governments that back them. Based on a true story.” [ Sound of Freedom credits: Dir: Alejandro Monteverde/ Mira Sorvino, Jim Caviezel, Bill Camp/ Action-Adventure, Drama, Thriller/ Anti-Slavery/ 2021]

