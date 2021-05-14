How To Sell Libertarian Ideas (And How Not To)

First, how not to sell libertarian ideas… You’ve probably seen libertarian ideas marketed ineffectively–in this short comedy clip, Cathy Reisenwitz and Libertarian Girl demonstrate “how not to talk to people about liberty.” [2 min/ Libertarianism 101]

And second, the best advice… Don’t be put off by the age of this recording, or that it is only an audio file. Libertarian Party presidential candidate Harry Browne was probably the most effective salesman of libertarian ideas the movement has ever seen. Charming, articulate, and a passionate believer in human freedom, he traveled the country during two presidential campaigns winning over thousands. He summarized his “principles of persuasion” in this succinct audio recording and it remains one of the best educational resources for selling libertarianism you are likely to find anywhere. [43 min/ Libertarianism 101]