Russell Brand Red-Pilled By Russiagate Revelations

British actor Russell Brand, a reliable leftist and even activist for leftist causes, has just been red-pilled by the Russiagate hoax. He’s feels betrayed that the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign now appear to have made up the entire thing, in light of new indictments and revelations from the Durham investigation. “To discover that this was propaganda, a construct, a confection by the Democratic Party, who are of course now in government, is beyond disappointing, because you begin to question and query what other things may not be true.” Welcome to the party, pal.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.