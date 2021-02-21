Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Rush to Judgment | Documentary

Per The Federalist, “A new film does a deep-dive into the 2019 Covington Catholic event that was a media creation, and it’s worth your time…Rush to Judgment is a comprehensive study into the media’s character assassination of Nick Sandmann and the students at Covington Catholic High School in 2019 at the Lincoln Memorial.” The film has not yet been released but is expected to appear in film festivals in 2021.

A detailed examination of the encounter at the Lincoln Memorial between students from the Covington Catholic High School and left-wing protestors — and how a vacuous press got it completely backwards. [ Rush to Judgment credits: Dir: Steve Oldfield/ 89 min/ Documentary/ Propaganda/ 2021]

“Whatever side of the aisle you find yourself on, Rush to Judgment is a remarkable and important documentary and presents a case study about the broken state of journalism and the volatile state of the national debate.”
Rush to Judgment is an important and timely documentary about leftist ideology on social media and the mob who pounces inexhaustibly. In 2019, they famously pounced on Nick Sandmann, an innocent teen wearing a MAGA hat. This is that story.”
