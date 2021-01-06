Run Hide Fight | Film

A 17-year-old girl fights for her life and those of her classmates when a group of murderous thugs takes over her school. [ Run Hide Fight credits: Dir: Kyle Rankin/ Thomas Jane, Radha Mitchell, Isabel May/ 109 min/ Thriller, Action-Adventure/ Individualism, Second Amendment/ 2021]

Note: The film will be available to stream for Daily Wire members (subscribe here) on January 15 via the film’s website. Other avenues of distribution have not yet been announced.



“Run Hide Fight shouldn’t exist in today’s marketplace. The gritty actioner follows a teen who, caught in the middle of a school shooting, does the unthinkable. She fights back. The very premise sent film scribes into full pearl-clutching mode.”

–HollywoodInToto

“An unholy cross between Elephant and Die Hard that depicts an armed attack on a Texas high school with all the realism of Dana Loesch’s wet dreams.” [Dana Loesch is the former spokesperson of the National Rifle Association.]

–Yahoo

“The Daily Wire, an American conservative media company, acquired the North American distribution rights to the film. The Daily Wire plans to premiere the film on January 14 in an event hosted by political commentator Ben Shapiro and Co-CEO of The Daily Wire, Jeremy Boering. After the premiere, the film is set to be available on Dailywire.com where it will be able to be watched by members of The Daily Wire.”

–Wikipedia