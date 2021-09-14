Roger Ver: My Story Of Being Tortured In Prison

In this short soliloquy entrepreneur Roger Ver tells his painful and emotionally tortured experience at the hands of the US prison system, where he was sentenced to serve time for failing to submit the right paperwork before selling firecrackers online. This is a raw, honest, and touching firsthand account of what our “justice” system is really like. Bear in mind that all laws, no matter how well-intentioned, are ultimately backed by this.

This would never happen to you or anyone you love, you say, because you’re not the type to cross the law? You may already have. Take a look at the video below about our fair and just body of law. We are all potentially Roger Ver.