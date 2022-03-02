Predatory AMA Goes Woke Seeking Improved Image

Ever wonder why it’s so hard to find an available doctor, and even then why you have to wait so long for an appointment? The AMA (American Medical Association) limits the supply of doctors to raise doctor salaries. The AMA calls itself a “trade group” but it’s essentially a union and that’s what unions do to get higher pay for their members: reduce the supply and lobby to destroy competition. All that would be bad enough, but now to give itself the patina of being a good corporate citizen, the AMA is pushing woke policies on the medical community. John Stossel reports in this short video.

Related