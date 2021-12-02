Poynter Institute: The Censors You’ve Never Heard Of

Ever heard of the Poynter Institute? Neither had I. As John Stossel explains in this short video, the Poynter Institute is the spider at the center of the left’s “fact-checking” network, a left-wing group used by Big Tech to decide what constitutes Truth and what we are all allowed to talk about in social media. They authorize the fact-checkers — and so they decide who gets to decide what is true. But hey, putting the unappealable determination of objective truth in the hands of a small number of unelected and semi-anonymous people — what could possibly go wrong?



“Facebook, and its so-called ‘fact-checker,’ Science Feedback, censored former NYT reporter John Tierney for daring to say that masking kids can do harm. They censored environmentalist Michael Shellenberger, who Time Magazine listed among ‘heroes of the environment’ after he dared to say that climate change is not an apocalypse, and that we’re not in a ‘mass extinction.’ They censored statistician and environmentalist Bjorn Lomborg for pointing out that data show that temperature-related deaths FELL as the world warms. Who did Facebook work with to censor these good points? A group of left-wingers called the Poynter Institute.”