Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game | Film

Tagged:

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is currently in film festivals.
Theatrical release is set for March 17, 2023.

Roger Sharpe fights a legal battle to overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball machines. Based on a true story. [ Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game credits: Dir: Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg/ Mike Faist, Crystal Reed, Dennis Boutsikaris/ 91 min/ Comedy/ Government Enforced Morality/ 2022]

External Reviews

“In a word, the film is delightful.”
–ReplayMag

“This brisk and colorful story will have you on tilt cheering for the ‘little guy’ all the way through the end.”
–Cinema St. Louis

“As fresh and confident a film as you will see. With bags of charm throughout, there is so much to love in Austin and Meredith Braggs directorial feature debut that you have a massive smile planted on your face.”
–Upcoming On Screen

How to See It

Currently in film festivals
Online Video Search

Links

Official Homepage
IMDB
Wikipedia: Roger Sharpe

“Synopsis: An unsettled writer with a fantastic mustache, ROGER SHARPE, finds solace and confidence in one thing he has mastered: pinball. When a police raid destroys the only machines he can find in 1970s New York City, he learns the game is illegal. Roger reluctantly joins forces with the Music and Amusement Association to overturn the ban while falling in love with ELLEN, an artist and single mother. Roger’s path to save pinball ultimately rescues him. He and Ellen overcome their pasts and take a shot at love. Roger learns what it means to take a chance—and that commitment is the most rewarding gamble of all. Based on a true story.”
–Official Homepage

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.