Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game | Film

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is currently in film festivals.

Theatrical release is set for March 17, 2023.



Roger Sharpe fights a legal battle to overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball machines. Based on a true story. [ Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game credits: Dir: Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg/ Mike Faist, Crystal Reed, Dennis Boutsikaris/ 91 min/ Comedy/ Government Enforced Morality/ 2022]

External Reviews

“In a word, the film is delightful.”

–ReplayMag

“This brisk and colorful story will have you on tilt cheering for the ‘little guy’ all the way through the end.”

–Cinema St. Louis

“As fresh and confident a film as you will see. With bags of charm throughout, there is so much to love in Austin and Meredith Braggs directorial feature debut that you have a massive smile planted on your face.”

–Upcoming On Screen



Wikipedia: Roger Sharpe



“Synopsis: An unsettled writer with a fantastic mustache, ROGER SHARPE, finds solace and confidence in one thing he has mastered: pinball. When a police raid destroys the only machines he can find in 1970s New York City, he learns the game is illegal. Roger reluctantly joins forces with the Music and Amusement Association to overturn the ban while falling in love with ELLEN, an artist and single mother. Roger’s path to save pinball ultimately rescues him. He and Ellen overcome their pasts and take a shot at love. Roger learns what it means to take a chance—and that commitment is the most rewarding gamble of all. Based on a true story.”

–Official Homepage

