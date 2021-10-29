Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Patriot Purge | Documentary

10/29/21 | Per RedState, “Fox News host and the current cable news king Tucker Carlson announced that after much research and investigation, he’s releasing a multi-part series — Patriot Purge — about the January 6 riots that cuts through a lot of the media posturing and speculation and gets down to the facts.” The series has not yet aired, so no one has actually seen it, but the Left, the cuck Right, and mainstream media are already going wild condemning it.

The first episode of this three-part documentary series will air on Monday, November 1st.

