Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Milton Friedman: Happy Angel Birthday!

Nobel-prize winning economist Milton Friedman was born on July 31st, 1912. He was an outspoken and persuasive defender of human liberty and a tremendous communicator of libertarian ideas. His ten-part Free to Choose TV series, and the book on which it was based, remains one of the most comprehensive video expositions of libertarian ideas available. It is free online.

Here’s a fun musical tribute to Friedman from the pro-liberty Brazilian group Acadêmicos de Milton Friedman.

Also, here’s an imagined debate between Milton Friedman and Bernie Sanders.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.