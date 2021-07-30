Milton Friedman: Happy Angel Birthday!

Nobel-prize winning economist Milton Friedman was born on July 31st, 1912. He was an outspoken and persuasive defender of human liberty and a tremendous communicator of libertarian ideas. His ten-part Free to Choose TV series, and the book on which it was based, remains one of the most comprehensive video expositions of libertarian ideas available. It is free online.

Here’s a fun musical tribute to Friedman from the pro-liberty Brazilian group Acadêmicos de Milton Friedman.

Also, here’s an imagined debate between Milton Friedman and Bernie Sanders.