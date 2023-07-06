Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Meet The Cast of Patriot Front

In Meet the Cast of Patriot Front, a delightful comedy skit from Free the People, a casting director assembles the cast for a government psyops operation.

The photo below of “just a bunch of normal guys attending Justice for J6 Rally” famously became a meme.

patriot front

Later, out of the blue, a group calling itself “Patriot Front” appeared. They are professionally costumed, hide their identities behind masks, and look to be younger and in good shape — just your perfectly typical right-wing types like you’d see at a Trump rally. Hence the skit above.

patriot front

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.