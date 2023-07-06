In Meet the Cast of Patriot Front, a delightful comedy skit from Free the People, a casting director assembles the cast for a government psyops operation.

The photo below of “just a bunch of normal guys attending Justice for J6 Rally” famously became a meme.

Later, out of the blue, a group calling itself “Patriot Front” appeared. They are professionally costumed, hide their identities behind masks, and look to be younger and in good shape — just your perfectly typical right-wing types like you’d see at a Trump rally. Hence the skit above.