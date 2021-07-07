Marvel Morphs Captain America Into Globalist Cuck

Marvel is giving Captain America a new “woke” spin.

You may recall that Superman — who originally championed “truth, justice, and the American way” — renounced his US citizenship in 2011 and became a “global citizen,” another victim of the left’s long march through the West’s popular institutions.

The Babylon Bee later jokingly suggested that Captain America was next: “In a move to make Captain America more appealing to a modern audience, Marvel announced Monday the iconic comic and film character will be rebooted as Captain Globalism. ‘The very idea of America is offensive and outdated,’ said a Marvel rep. ‘There are billions of people who weren’t able to relate to Captain America because of his triggering name and crude stars-and-stripes-colored uniform and shield. They’ll feel much more at home with Cap now that his goal is to break down all borders and unite everybody under a New World Order.’”

Well, it’s no longer a joke. Marvel’s writers are now filling Captain America with political self-doubt, in perfect synchronization with the broader effort of academics and media to do that to the country generally. Per ScreenRant, “According to Captain America, there are actually two American Dreams and one American Lie that currently exist. The first is the one that many think is handed to them, which is effectively the white-picket-fence ideal of Americana which angers people when it becomes unattainable for a variety of reasons. In Rogers’ mind, that dream isn’t real and never was, as it doesn’t integrate itself well with the reality of those who are from other cultures, poor, or suffering (those who eventually become seen as ‘Un-American’). Furthermore, this leads to the first dream not being shared with all, which then makes it the American Lie, a promise of a dream that proves itself to be empty.”

You see, the legendary and well-documented economic mobility and advancement that immigrant groups routinely experience in the US isn’t real because, well, it just isn’t. So now Captain America isn’t all that jazzed about being Captain America. Thanks, Marvel. Let’s hope America returns the favor.

Hard-Drive.net “reveals” that Marvel is taking this woke evolution of superheroes further, creating a new character, Cuckold. “We really wanted to inspire the next generation of superhero fans,” said creator Marty Barlow. “The thing about Cuckold is that he wears his name and abilities as a badge of honor. Most people think ‘cuckold, that’s a derogatory term.’ Not for Cuck. The way he sees it, he can only use his powers for good: saving the world and letting another man give his wife an orgasm.”