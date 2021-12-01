Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Manhunt For Aborigine Kids Recalls ‘Rabbit-Proof Fence’

Remember when COVID quarantine camps were just a malicious right-wing rumor? Australian news agencies have reported that three Aborigine kids escaped the Howard Springs COVID quarantine facility, but were successfully hunted down and captured. The facility goes by the rather Orwellian name “The Centre for National Resilience.” Chief Minister Michael Gunner commented: “Absconding from Howard Springs isn’t just dangerous — it is incredibly stupid. Because we will catch you and there will be consequences.”

This recalls the film Rabbit-Proof Fence, about three Aborigine children who escaped forced assimilation camps in Australia around 1900.

