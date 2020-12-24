Lincoln Is Crying: The Grifters, Grafters, and Governors of Illinois | Documentary

A documentary filmmaker takes a close look at politics in the most corrupt state in the US and reveals it to be the product of a corrupt political culture. [ Lincoln Is Crying: The Grifters, Grafters, and Governors of Illinois credits: Dir: John Davies/ Delmarie Cobb, Jeff Coen, Bruce DuMont/ 86 min/ Documentary/ Corrupt Government/ 2020]

“The film never misses the chance to roast the guilty, but also shows us there is hope in ending the cycle with a recent crop of elected officials (and yes, they include Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot among them) who are considered reformers.”

–Third Coast Review



“Documentary filmmakers Brian Kallies and John Davies offer an entertaining take on the state’s history of systemic political corruption with their latest work, Lincoln Is Crying: The Grifters, Grafters and Governors of Illinois. Clips of interviews with journalists, politicians, attorneys, analysts and comedians are sprinkled throughout the 86-minute film. Fictional characters, such as an imaginary descendant of President Abraham Lincoln, help advance the narrative. Political corruption is so pervasive in Illinois that the topic could be downright depressing with a more serious approach.”

–Chicago Tribune

