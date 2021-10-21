Let’s Go Brandon: #1 Hip Hop Song In US

Per PJ Media, the new hip hop song Let’s Go Brandon “has topped the iTunes hip hop chart at #1. The anti-establishment banger currently sits at #2 overall, just behind power-ballad star Adele and ahead of industry heavy-hitters Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Elton John, and Justin Bieber. When you add up the mind-boggling amount of legacy media promotion these stars are granted as a matter of course, Alexander’s achievement is all the more impressive.”

The popular term ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ was triggered by NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, who tried to claim that NASCAR fans shouting ‘F— Biden’ were really shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ in support of race car driver Brandon Brown. Unfortunately for her, the studio mic picked up the actual chants and Kelli found herself mocked for media misinformation.

Here’s the original interview where, for just a moment, the media’s mask slipped and this useful new expression was launched.