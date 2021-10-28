Katie Couric Admits She Edited RBG Comments

Once again, Katie Couric is in the news for creative editing. Per the Daily Mail, Couric interviewed former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2016. Ginsburg had sharp comments about those kneeling in protest of the US national anthem, which Katie Couric admits she edited out.

“Ginsburg had also said that such protests showed ‘contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life…which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from…as they become older they [will] realize that this was youthful folly.’ Couric claims that Ginsburg, who was 83 at the time, was ‘elderly and probably didn’t fully understand the question’. She admits she ‘wanted to protect’ Ginsburg and felt that the issue of racial justice was a ‘blind spot’ for her.”

In other words, Ginsburg didn’t mouth the words that Couric wanted, and instead revealed herself to be a patriotic American and not a progressive slag like Couric. So, snip, snip, and no one will ever know the truth.

Couric earlier ended up in hot water over her creative editing of an anti-gun documentary, in which she made pro-gun interviewees look stupid by replacing their answers with awkward silence, to make it appear that the plaintiffs were dumbfounded and unable to respond. An Obama-appointee judge let her off the hook on that one. Separately, when covering the winter Olympics in Holland, Couric blithely commented that the Dutch do well in speed skating because they use it as a form of transportation, something she apparently made up on the spot. She received swift justice on twitter from Dutch users who mocked her relentlessly for her absurd comments.