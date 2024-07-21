Kamala Harris: The Devil Wears Prada

Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris. Don’t know much about her? Reason released this excellent video detailing her record as prosecutor.

As the clip explains, she is hideously authoritarian, probably the most anti-libertarian candidate in a long time, and that’s saying something. She built her early career by going after prostitutes and shielding corrupt prosecutors. God knows how many innocent people shed quiet tears in their cells thanks to this devil.

National Review earlier listed “20 things you don’t know about Kamala Harris.” It includes things like backing civil asset forfeiture, going after gun shops, and hiding damaging information about a police crime lab. She hopes you’ll forget all that. Don’t.

Her record earned her this mosaic “made out of all the Black men she locked up and kept in prison past their release date for cheap prison labor.”

She has also been memorialized in this meme.