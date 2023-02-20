James OKeefe Says Goodbye To Project Veritas

James OKeefe has been kicked out of Project Veritas, the organization he founded and built. In this recorded speech, James OKeefe says goodbye to his staff…and the rest of us.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.