Die Hard: A Christmas Movie For Libertarians

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Well, whether it was ever intended to be a Christmas movie, it has certainly become one. Film statistician Stephen Fellows cranked the numbers, looking at everything from related to the film from Google hits to Die Hard posters to Wikipedia references, and he concurs. How did it get that way? Here are nine good reasons.

Perhaps more importantly, Die Hard is a Christmas movie for libertarians and other individualists. Underneath all the action, it’s a two-fisted battle of ideas, between those who would condemn “cowboy” individualism and those who live it. It’s also just a fantastic action film. About the film, Empire Online said: “The very pinnacle of the ’80s action movie, and if it’s not the greatest action movie ever made, then it’s damn close.”

On a related note, a Los-Angeles-based local news station reports: “Police, SWAT, and FBI are surrounding Nakatomi Plaza at this hour after a police officer was reportedly fired upon. The police officer had stopped by the building after receiving what was initially reported as a false fire alarm on the 32nd floor.” It’s probably nothing.