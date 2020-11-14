How A Jewish Colonist Saved the American Revolution

Haym Salomon is not a name you typically hear in the context of the American Revolution, but it should be. Wars are run on money, and the American Revolution was nearly lost for the lack of it. When Washington was unable to finance the basic needs of his troops, he turned to Jewish financier Haym Salomon for help. Salomon offered not only to raise money but to give all that he had. He died in poverty in 1785. A short film, Sons of Liberty, was made about him by the acclaimed director Michael Curtiz, and the film won the 1940 Academy Award for best short. You can occasionally find the full 20-minute film on YouTube. Here’s a portion of it. A documentary is in the works on Salomon’s life.

